Walter Clark Legal Group paying for rides home on Cinco de Mayo

Walter Clark Legal Group’s “Safe Ride Home Program” is once again paying for rides home on Cinco de Mayo to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking at local bars and parties.

From 10 PM on Thursday, May 5, to 3 AM on Friday, May 6, 2022, drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level over the legal limit should leave their car where it is and take a cab, Uber, or Lyft ride home, and Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse the rider for the fare.

The “Safe Ride Home Program” is intended for people who unexpectedly find themselves over the legal BAC limit. For over a decade, Walter Clark Legal Group has paid for rides home on holidays as a public service to keep drunk drivers off the road.

"I have and just about everybody I know has, at some time, driven when they shouldn't. And the reason that happens is that after you have a drink, you think you're fine. That's the effect of impairment," says Walter Clark, founder of Walter Clark Legal Group. “If you see somebody who doesn’t look like they should be driving, we’ll pay for the ride.”

To participate, a person must claim a reimbursement coupon online at WalterClark.com/holiday.

Only cab, Uber, or Lyft rides taken on the night of Cinco de Mayo from 10 PM on May 5 to 3 AM on May 6 are eligible.

Eligible rides must be one-way; up to 50 miles or $50 per ride (whichever comes first); and travel from a bar, restaurant, or private residence to a safe location, like a hotel or residence, within the following areas:

The Coachella Valley cities of Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio, and Coachella; Victorville; El Centro; Joshua Tree; and the Morongo Basin.

Participants must be at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and provide proof of the fare. Limit one reimbursement.