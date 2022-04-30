Brighton wins at Wolves 3-0 to move into top half of EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Brighton has achieved its most points in an English Premier League after dominating Wolverhampton 3-0. Alex Mac Allister recovered from an earlier penalty miss to score from the spot then Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma wrapped up the victory. Brighton is up to ninth in the standings with 44 points, its most in the top-flight. Wolves’ European hopes were dealt a blow. Wolves barely threatened and faces a battle to return to Europe with three of their final four games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.