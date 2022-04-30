City wins at Leeds 4-0 to stay on top of the EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Manchester City remains top of the English Premier League title race after winning at Leeds 4-0. Rodri headed City into a halftime lead and further goals came from Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho. City leads Liverpool by one point. It was the first time City has won three straight league matches in 2022. It was not as easy as the scoreline might suggest against an embattled Leeds side hungry for points in its fight to beat the drop. Leeds’ first league defeat in six games leaves it one place and five points above third-to-bottom Everton, which has two games in hand.