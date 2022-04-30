Ex-prosecutor Allister Adel dies of “health complications’

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, died Saturday of “health complications,” her family announced. She was 45.

Adel’s husband, David DeNitto, said in a statement released on behalf of the family that they were “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,”

Adel had been criticized over issues that included dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired.

She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.