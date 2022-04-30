Former local football players Tayler Hawkins, Daniel Whelan sign with NFL teams following NFL Draft

Although they did not get drafted, Coachella Valley natives Tayler Hawkins and Daniel Whelan will get a shot at making an NFL roster.

The San Francisco 49ers have signed Hawkins and the New Orleans Saints signed Whelan following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Hawkins, a 2015 grad of Palm Springs high school, had 62 total tackles and 2 INT's last season with San Diego State. Hawkins was a standout in the valley and helped the Indians to a CIF championship in 2014.

Think we didn't dig deep into the archives to find some highlights of @taylerhawkinsss when he was balling out for @BLVNBTL?!? The #NFLDraft prospect is hoping to hear his name called this week. We have more tonight on @KESQ! @PSHSAD @Jesus_G_Reyes @Tarp1969 @BaileyKESQ @NFL pic.twitter.com/mEn5UtE6Xj — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 28, 2022

Whelan graduated from Rancho Mirage high school in 2017 and played at UC Davis following. Whelan made history and became the first Irish player to be involved with an NFL team since 1985.

BREAKING: Per @nathanrjohns, Ireland's Daniel Whelan (@danwhelan37) is signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints.



Daniel is the first Irish player involved with an NFL franchise since 1985. History! pic.twitter.com/mQPNLRZd4b — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) May 1, 2022

.@RMHSFB head coach LD Matthews with some perspective on the #NFLDraft as he hopes to see one of his former players Daniel Whelan get a chance to compete for a roster spot. @ucdavisaggies @UCDfootball @BaileyKESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes @RMHSAD pic.twitter.com/N4cWYuUwUU — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 28, 2022

