Liverpool wins 1-0 at Newcastle to keep pressure on City

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Liverpool has kept its quadruple hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Newcastle to maintain pressure on Premier League title rival Manchester City. Naby Keita’s classy first-half goal at St. James’ Park was enough to send Liverpool two points ahead of City ahead of its rival’s trip to Leeds later. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp rested a number of players ahead of Tuesday’s decisive Champions League semifinal game at Villarreal but his team still dominated. Newcastle had been bidding for a fifth straight league win.