Local conservationists celebrate the largest land acquisition in Coachella Valley’s history

Oswit Land Trust, together with the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy and Coachella Valley Conservation Commission recently announced the conservation of almost 4,000 acres of land in Palm Springs above the Rimrock Vons shopping center on Highway 111 known as "Palm Hills" and the "goat trails."



Local conservation organizations and residents have been trying to preserve the land situated in the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains since the early 2000s. In 2004, they opposed a massive development of houses, hotels and a golf course. Since that time, this property has been the biggest prize of conservation organizations in the Coachella Valley. The property contains critical habitat not just for the bighorn sheep, but also for the desert tortoise and other protected species. Because of its scenic character, the property is a local favorite for hikers.



Oswit Land Trust thanks the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy and the Coachella Valley Conservation Commission for providing the funding for this purchase.



Jane Garrison, Executive Director and Founder of Oswit Land Trust said, "We are proud we were able to facilitate this purchase and protect this spectacular land forever. It would have been a tragedy to lose this critical habitat, popular hiking area and the important wildlife corridor to development. With the help of our supporters, we will be good stewards of this land."



