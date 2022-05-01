Arsenal heads closer to CL return with 2-1 win at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Headers from defenders Gabriel and Rob Holding have nudged Arsenal closer to a return to the Champions League with a 2-1 victory at West Ham in the Premier League. The goals from corners in each half provided an instant response to Tottenham beating Leicester 3-1, ensuring Arsenal retained its two-point lead in fourth place over its north London rival. The remaining four games include a derby trip for Arsenal to Tottenham on May 12. Arsenal qualified for the Champions League for 19 successive seasons until failing to do so in 2017. West Ham is in seventh place.