Festivalgoers and business owners share Stagecoach Festival highlights

Sunday is the last day of Stagecoach Country Music Festival, marking the end of the three week festival rush in the Coachella Valley.

It's been three weeks of back to back festivals, welcoming music lovers to the Coachella Valley, and seeing filled festival grounds.

Luke Combs is wrapping up the festival as the final headliner. But when it comes to this weekend's performances, there seems to be a little rivalry over who's the queen of country.

Festivalgoer Carol Sama tells me, "“I would say most of us really favor Maren. Right?"

On the other hand, Hannah Hansen, also attending Stagecoach says, "“I think the Maren Morris is so amazing. She is so talented. But Carrie Underwood is America's sweetheart."

One thing the Coachella Valley can agree on, is the increase in clientele the festivals have brought to the area.

I was able to speak to Heirloom Kitchen's owner, Andie Hubka, who tells me she'll be going into the summer with a healthy bottom line.

"We're super excited to have the festivals back, especially right here in Indio, because we are a seasonal business. And we count on that sort of month or two, of not only the festivals themselves, but also all the people that work the festivals coming before and during to help us get through the slower summer months," says Hubka.

Hubka says not having the festivals the past two months was difficult, "Yeah, we're just really excited to have everybody back. And we're also excited that it's over tomorrow."

It's safe to say both businesses and festivalgoers will be ready to rest and recover starting Monday.