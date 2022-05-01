LEADING OFF: Judge’s homers power Yanks’ 9-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games, part of a surge that’s helped New York win nine in a row. Judge has connected in three straight games. The Yankees lead the majors with a 16-6 record going into a three-game series at Toronto. George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays split four games at Yankee Stadium from April 11-14 in a series that included three shutouts — two by New York pitching. Surprising, considering all the power packed into these lineups.