May is National Drowning Prevention Month
The month of May is National Drowning Prevention Month. With warm temperatures here to stay and summer around the corner, Riverside County Fire is reminding residents to please do their part to learn about water safety.
One in five children 14 and under die from drowning accidents so having a designated adult watching swimmers is a good way to be proactive.
Childhood drowning can be eliminated because we know that childhood drowning is 100% preventable
There are other things you can do to prevent drowning. The following tips are from www.countyofriverside.us.
- SUPERVISE! Never leave a child alone near a pool or spa, bathtub, pond, toilet, a bucket of liquid, or any standing water.
- Do not allow children to play near the pool or spa.
- Empty wading pools immediately after use and store upside-down.
- Floaties, inflatable water wings and water toys are not water safety devices and should never be used for that purpose.
- The best safety option is a Personal Floatation Device (PDF) or Life Vest. Only purchase a life vest that has a “Coast Guard approved” tag or stamp on the inside of the vest.
- Never rely on devices or swimming lessons to protect children.
- Never drink alcoholic beverages before or during swimming or supervising children.
- Never assume your child is “drown proof” because they have taken swim lessons.
- Swimming lessons should be ongoing, from a well-recognized program with staff that are certified in basic CPR, water rescue and first aid.
