The month of May is National Drowning Prevention Month. With warm temperatures here to stay and summer around the corner, Riverside County Fire is reminding residents to please do their part to learn about water safety.

One in five children 14 and under die from drowning accidents so having a designated adult watching swimmers is a good way to be proactive.

Childhood drowning can be eliminated because we know that childhood drowning is 100% preventable

There are other things you can do to prevent drowning. The following tips are from www.countyofriverside.us.