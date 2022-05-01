Richarlison scores, throws flare as Everton beats Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton forward Richarlison threw a lit flare back into the stand after picking it up from the field while celebrating scoring. His goal secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday that helped his team’s push to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Everton moved two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley. The goal came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea remained third.