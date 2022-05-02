Spirit still prefers bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue

By DAVID KOENIG and MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writers

Spirit Airlines’ board still supports Frontier Airlines’ $2.9 billion takeover bid for the airline, saying it determined JetBlue’s competing $3.6 billion offer isn’t a superior proposal. Last month Spirit said that after speaking with financial and legal advisers, its directors believed JetBlue’s offer could “reasonably” turn out to be the better of the two deals. But now Spirit says it has determined that JetBlue’s offer “is not reasonably capable of being consummated.” A big stumbling block for JetBlue is whether it could win regulatory approval to buy Spirit. Regulators are already suing to block a JetBlue partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast.