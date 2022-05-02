Trump appeal: $10,000 fine in record search ‘unconscionable’

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In a court appeal, lawyers for Donald Trump say it is “unconscionable and indefensible” for the ex-president to be held in contempt and fined $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents he doesn’t possess. The lawyers made the argument Monday in a submission to a New York state appeals court. It came a week after State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in Manhattan said Trump and his lawyers failed to show they conducted a proper search for records sought by the state’s attorney general in a civil probe of his business dealings.