2-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson retires at age 35

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson has announced his retirement from professional tennis at age 35. The South African was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018. Anderson won seven ATP Tour singles titles, most recently at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships last July. All of his trophies came on the speedier surfaces of grass or hard courts, which helped add oomph to his booming serves. Anderson played college tennis at Illinois, where he won the 2006 NCAA men’s doubles championship. He announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday.