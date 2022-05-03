Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Vegas car crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer was recovering Tuesday from face and head injuries after she was injured in a car crash.

Details about the crash were not provided, but Michele Fiore’s campaign aide, Rory McShane, said in an email that Fiore suffered a broken orbital bone and head trauma in the Monday crash.

Las Vegas police said the crash happened about 9:15 p.m. near a busy crossroads in northwest Las Vegas. An incident report was not immediately available.

A Fiore campaign statement said she was released Tuesday morning from University Medical Center after treatment for a concussion, several broken bones and bruises.

Fiore has been a City Council member since 2018.