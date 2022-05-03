‘Off-kilter’ Wild move on from loss to Blues; Spurgeon fined

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild fell behind St. Louis early. Then they fell into a pattern of frustration-fueled gaffes in a 4-0 loss to open their playoff series. Even Jared Spurgeon, a perennial Lady Byng award candidate for sportsmanship, took one of the Wild’s five penalties in the third period. He cross-checked Pavel Buchnevich and was fined $5,000 by the NHL. The Wild have to figure out the Blues quickly with Game 2 coming up Wednesday night.