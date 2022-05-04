Cause of industrial fire in Cathedral City under investigation

Investigators are looking into the cause of an industrial fire in Cathedral City that broke out Tuesday night.

Fire officials said the flames ignited around 9:00 p.m. near Ramon Road and Crossley Road.

News Channel 3 received video of the scene from a viewer.

Firefighters mopped up for several hours and surveyed the damage caused by the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the extent of the damage is unknown.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.