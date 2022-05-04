Prep Playoffs Week: PD, Yucca Valley boys tennis advance

The first week of May brings us a stacked schedule of high school playoffs. Multiple sports across multiple days.

Aztecs cruises by Canyon, Yucca Valley moves on

Palm Desert won their first round match 12-6 over Canyon. No. 1 singles Eduardo Gonzalez and No. 1 doubles Dilen Kakar/Jake Presser won all three of their matches.

The Aztecs will play San Marino in Round 2 on May 6th at 3 p.m.

Yucca Valley survives and advances defeating Burroughs/Ridgecrest 11-7. The Trojans will play Long Beach Poly in Round 2.

Xavier, Palm Springs and Coachella Valley fall

A tough day on court for the Saints, Indians, and Mighty Arabs.

Xavier Prep falls to Walnut 5-13.

Palm Springs had a spark from their No. 1 singles Nico Calixto. The Chilean won all three of his matchs 6-0. But the Indians as a team lose 4-14.

Coachella Valley drops to the #1 team in the Sun Belt conference, JW North, 5-13.