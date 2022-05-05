Byron signs 3-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has reached a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season. The 24-year-old Byron has two Cup Series wins already this season and four in his career. He made the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2021 when he posted 20 top-10 finishes. He was the 2017 Xfinity Series champion. Byron’s’ previous contract with Hendrick Motorsports ran through the end of the 2022 season.