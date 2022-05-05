Nashville library offers ‘I read banned books’ library cards

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Public Library is responding to library scrutiny in Tennessee with a goal to distribute 5,000 “I read banned books” library cards this month. Library Director Kent Oliver says the library will always respect people’s freedom to choose what they and their children will read. The library lists some books that have been banned or challenged for potential banning across the country. Book banning put Tennessee in the national spotlight recently after books were removed in two school districts. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he plans to sign a bill that would would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide.