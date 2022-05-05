Palm Springs officials clear large homeless encampment

A large homeless encampment at a Palm Springs underpass was cleared out in a six-hour operation that employed three dump trucks to haul away debris that had amassed at the location.

According to Palm Springs police, the agency's Homeless Outreach Team worked with the city Streets Department, Riverside County Crisis Response Team and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission to clear the encampment under the Gene Autry Trail Bridge at Seven Lakes Drive.

It was unclear how many homeless people were living in the encampment - - which was in a posted ``No Trespassing'' zone -- but notices of the pending cleanup were posted in the area to alert them of the pending operation.

Authorities said the amount of trash accumulating at the site created a public health concern.

Two homeless people were still at the location during the cleanup operation, which required the use of a pair of bulldozers to clear the debris.

Police said the two people who remained at the site agreed to take advantage of housing services and other assistance, and they were provided transportation away from the area.

The department's outreach team urged homeless people seeking help to contact the Riverside County Housing Support Program at 833-391-0506.