SCAG holds 2022 Regional Conference, swears in Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnick as its new President

The Southern California Association of Governments is holding a two-day annual conference in Palm Desert.

Over 500 elected officials, stakeholders and leaders in business, education and economic development are gathering to discuss issues including broadband access, transportation, air quality and the housing crisis.

Palm Desert Mayor, Jan Harnick, will also be sworn in as SCAG president.

THE SCAG, represents 191 cities, six counties and more than 19 million people in Southern California.

Issues that will be discussed during the conference including broadband and affordable housing in the Coachella Valley.

