Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

The Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns over the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. The decision comes less than three months after the country hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The World University Games have also been postponed. The Asian Games were to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the eastern city of Hangzhou and would involve more than 11,000 athletes. That is more than the Summer Olympics. The World University Games had been scheduled for June 26-July 7 in the western city of Chengdu.