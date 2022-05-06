CVHS celebrates community members that helped restore school farm

The Coachella Valley High School Agriculture Department is holding a special celebration Friday to honor community members that donated and helped restore the school's farm.

A month ago, a Ford F 250 and trailer were stolen from the high school's Future Farmers of America program.

The theft cost the school almost $80,000. You can get more details on the stolen truck and trailer here.

Donations have been pouring in since the school shared the details on the theft.

