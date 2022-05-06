Jets’ draft picks being eased in, but expect to make impacts

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh refuses to put any pressure on the New York Jets’ top draft picks. Now’s not the time for that. But the team’s first four picks in cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall could all have significant impacts on the franchise immediately and for years to come. The Jets got their first look at their newest draft picks as their three-day rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday.