Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed; doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and Yankees has been postponed. The announcement came nearly eight hours before Friday night’s scheduled first pitch because of the forecast for sustained inclement weather in the New York area. They will make up the game in a doubleheader on Sunday. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday, when there is again a significant chance for rain. New York has a majors-best 18-7 record. The Rangers are 10-14, but have a season-best four-game winning streak.