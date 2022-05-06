Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 22

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Rescuers in Cuba’s capital are still digging through the rubble of a luxury hotel after it was rattled by an explosion that killed at least 22 people and injured more than 60. A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at Havana’s 96-room Hotel Saratoga. The 19th-century structure in the city’s Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time of the explosion because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening. Relatives of missing people were at the site Friday night as rescuers sifted through the rubble. Others gathered at hospitals where the injured, more than a dozen children among them, were being treated.