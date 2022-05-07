Allgaier ends skid, gives JRM its 3rd straight in Xfinity

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Allgaier put JR Motorsports in victory lane for the third consecutive week in the Xfinity Series by winning at Darlington Raceway. Allgaier ended a 34-race winless streak when he passed AJ Allmendinger to start a two-lap sprint following a caution and cruised the final 2.7 miles to give team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. another victory in NASCAR’s second-tier feeder series. Noah Gragson won two weeks ago at Talladega Superspeedway and Josh Berry won last week at Dover Motor Speedway. Allgaier was a nonfactor at Talladega and a runner-up a week later. This was Allgaier’s 17th career victory in the Xfinity Series but his first in a year. His last one also came at Darlington.