Los Angeles County hosts a gun buyback event

The Los Angeles supervisor teamed up with the Sheriff's department in response to an increase in gun violence.

Deputies unloaded gun and gun from cars of drivers who wanted to get rid of their unwanted firearms.

Dozens of people who showed up to surrender their guns, no questions asked in exchange for $100 gift cards.

Several assault rifles, shotguns, pistols and even two illegal ghost gun receivers were handed over.

This was the first gun buyback since 2018.