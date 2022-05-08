Coachella Valley Families celebrate Mother’s Day despite high winds

A high wind warning hasn't stopped families from celebrating moms on Sunday.

The 80 degree weather in the Coachella Valley made it an almost perfect day, but the winds caused families and restaurant owners alike to second guess their plans.

Jerry Keller, owner of Acqua and Lulu California Bistro said, "Actually I was quite worried about it last night and this morning. The winds seemed to have died down. I don't think we lost much business."

The same goes for Eric Navarro, Las Casuelas Terraza manager, "I drove here from Indio. Wind was crazy. I thought for sure it was gonna have our business here affected, but it's been it's great. I mean, once I got into Palm Springs, there was a little light wind, but you know, there's nothing stopping these families from taking their mothers out.”

Some areas of the valley feeling the gusts more than others.

Chuck Yates, manager of Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs shared, "It was good on this part of town, which is sort of the midtown south part of town. The mountains do protect us from the wind."

The winds caused minor problems throughout the midday hours, like knocking over umbrellas.

Overall, the families and restaurants I spoke to say it's been long overdue to celebrate mothers the way they deserve.

"It's been two years, it's been a little rough. It's about time we get out there and celebrate them like they should be celebrated," says Navarro.

The winds continued to pick up into the evening hours, and a high wind warning remains in effect until 2 a.m. Monday.

For the latest weather updates click here.