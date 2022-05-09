MLB plans London games in 2023, 2024 and 2026

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox split two games at London’s Olympic Stadium in June 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play there in June 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year. MLB plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9 this year.