Lowry’s hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry’s strained hamstring has sent him back to the bench. Lowry’s leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami’s Game 4 loss on Sunday. The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday’s fifth game of the series.