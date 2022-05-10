Millennial Money: Save on family travel without stressing

By KELSEY SHEEHY of NerdWallet

Traveling with kids is expensive — and hard. You need to budget for extra airfare, a bigger rental car and additional lodging, plus account for naps, snacks, tantrums and blowouts when packing and planning your itinerary. Some money-saving travel tips suggest booking last-minute, piling into cramped accommodations or jumping through some other hoop, but those can add more stress than savings. Instead, save money and reduce stress by focusing on packing light, picking free activities your kids will enjoy and putting travel points to work. Traveling like a local and limiting meals out can also net big savings when you’re on the go.