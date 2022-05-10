US inflation might have dipped last month from 40-year high

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a year of soaring prices for gas, food and other necessities, inflation may have eased slightly in April from a 40-year high, the first slowdown after seven consecutive months of worsening price increases. The government is expected to report Wednesday that consumer prices jumped 8.1% last month compared with a year earlier. That would be down from the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, the highest since 1981. The forecasted drop in annual inflation, if it occurs, would add to other signs that consumer inflation may finally be peaking. Month-to-month price increases are also easing, along with some other inflation gauges.