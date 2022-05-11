Skip to Content
Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Once is enough when it comes to beating Rafael Nadal on a clay court. Nadal has never lost consecutive matches on his favorite surface and the Spaniard extended that perfect record by beating John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Italian Open. Nadal was coming off a loss to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week. He improved to 44-0 in matches on clay following a loss on the surface. Alexander Zverev beat Sebastian Baez and American players Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula advanced in the women’s tournament.

