Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy arrested on misdemeanor after dispute

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge after a dispute with his girlfriend at their suburban Denver home. According to a police report submitted to the Arapahoe County court, Jeudy’s girlfriend told a deputy that Jeudy put her wallet and medical paperwork for their infant child in his car at their home so she could not get them. She said she wanted to go back to Virginia but could not leave without those belongings. Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said at a news conference that Jeudy was cooperative during his arrest and that there was no physical violence involved in the incident.