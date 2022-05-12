Dortmund licks wounds, pivots to rebuild for next season

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is already looking ahead to the next season as its current campaign is set to end in frustration and disappointment. Erling Haaland’s departure was expected and the club has already moved to address problems in other areas. Defenders Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck are joining to help shore up a defense that has conceded 51 goals in the Bundesliga so far. Dortmund also moved to soften the blow of Haaland’s departure by announcing the signing of forward Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg. All three new arrivals are Germany internationals. Together with other targets they are supposed to raise the level of the team and instill a winning mentality in hopes of challenging perennial champion Bayern Munich for the title.