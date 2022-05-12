Long’s calf injury appears relatively minor, Struber says

WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — American defender Aaron Long’s calf injury appears to be relatively minor, according to New York Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber. The 29-year-old center back left Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at D.C. United in a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 match because of calf tightness. It is not clear whether Long will be available for Saturday’s Major League Soccer match at Philadelphia. Long tore his right Achilles tendon last May 15 while playing for the Red Bulls and did not return until his club’s 2022 season opener on Feb. 26. He has made 23 appearances for the United States.