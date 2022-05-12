Mobile home destroyed by fire in Thousand Palms

Cal Fire crews were able to contain a fire that destroyed a mobile home Thursday morning in Thousand Palms.

The fire was reported at approximately 7:46 a.m. on the 73000 Block of Boca Chica Trail.

According to CAL FIRE, crews found the mobile home heavily involved in fire when they first arrived on scene. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that single structure.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

