NZ cricket great McCullum hired to coach England’s test team

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Former New Zealand cricket star Brendon McCullum has been hired as head coach of England’s test team in another bold appointment coming soon after the decision to select Ben Stokes as captain. The 40-year-old McCullum currently coaches Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders. He has never been in charge of a test team and only retired from playing in 2019. McCullum was regarded as the catalyst behind New Zealand’s emergence as a major force in the test game and the team won the inaugural world test championship last year. His preference for attacking cricket will be welcomed by Stokes at the start of an exciting new era for England.