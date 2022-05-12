Things start to heat up form here…

Today will remain fairly mild with highs near 90, but significant warming is expected through the weekend and into next week.

The Jet Stream will track farther North and warmer temps start to flow in through the weekend.

Highs will be well into the 100s, increasing the fire danger in already dry conditions.

We'll be close to 100 by tomorrow, but lower triple digits will be with us through most of next week, introducing the first prolonged period of truly hot weather this year.

Stay hydrated, avoid being outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and make sure you never leave a person or pet in your vehicle!