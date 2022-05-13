Lewis slam in 9-run inning, Twins beat virus-hit Guardians

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis hit a grand slam for his first big league homer, capping a nine-run fifth inning that sent the Minnesota Twins past the coronavirus-struck Cleveland Guardians 12-8. Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Gary Sánchez also homered for Minnesota. The Guardians returned after having a game Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox called off — that was the first COVID-19-related postponement in the majors this season. Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis ran the team for manager Terry Francona, who entered MLB’s health and safety protocols this week. Five Cleveland coaches also are out. Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor was put on the COVID-19-related injured list before the game.