Sheriff’s deputies search for suspect in Palm Desert neighborhood

Several Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were surrounding a home Friday afternoon inside the Brenna at Capri Community near Bel Canto Court and Bellini Way. The home is no longer surrounded, but the investigation is still an active scene. Just before 4:00 p.m., a deputy on scene confirmed to News Channel 3 that a suspect search was ongoing near Azzuro Drive. Deputies have not yet confirmed to News Channel 3 what the investigation entails.

Ronald Reagan Elementary School which is nearby was impacted during student release at the end of the day. "While the occurrence has nothing to do with the school, the police activity impacted student release," says Mary Perry, spokeswoman for Desert Sands Unified School District. "Students were individually released to a parent or authorized adult."

Neighbors tell News Channel 3 that they've seen a helicopter circling for some time.

We have reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for more details and will bring you updates as we get them.