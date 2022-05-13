Ukrainian amateur Grinberg makes European tour cut at 14

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Ukrainian amateur Lev Grinberg has become the second youngest player to make a cut on the European tour at the Soudal Open outside Antwerp. At 14 years, 6 months, Grinberg added a second-round 2-under 69 to his opening 70 in his tour debut on his home course, Rinkven International. He cleared the cut line at 3 under by two strokes. German golfer Matti Schmid produced the lowest round of the day to share the halfway lead with English duo Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield. Schmid carded a 7-under 64 to be 8 under overall.