Young local couple need help in cancer battle

Luis and Alex Rubalcava are life-long Coachella Valley residents known for helping members of the community, but now they're in need of support from those around them amid his battle with cancer.

The newlyweds both work in the city planning departments for two different cities; Luis for Indian Wells and Alex for Palm Springs.

Luis is currently on disability for the foreseeable future following his stage 4 Esophageal cancer diagnosis in late March.

“It started with lower abdomen pain, and some swallowing issues,” said Luis as he described his diagnosis. Since getting the news, the pair said their lives have changed.

Luis said he’s adjusting to the side effects of chemotherapy. "The nausea and trying to hold down food and trying to just do your day to day routine – it’s interrupted," he explained.

The 31-year-old said his current treatment cycle with Eisenhower Health will last until September.

His wife, Alex, is still working and she’s now also a caregiver.

She described a variety of responsibilities she has taken on, such as making “phone calls and cooking and making sure he’s not stressed out.”

The young couple said they’re aware of the medical bills that lie ahead.

“Some things are covered by insurance, others are not and I know it’s going to get very expensive," said Luis.

One of Alex’s friends started crowdfunding to help the couple manage added expenses related to cancer-care costs.

Alex and Luis say they’ve seen an outpour of support so far, including from friends and family, along with strangers.

They say they wouldn’t be able to handle the situation alone, and while they’re staying hopeful, they still need all the support they can get as they embark on this medical journey.

“We know that others have survived stage 4 cancers, some much worse than this one, and we know that we can survive too," said Alex.

If you'd like to help the Rubacalvas with their cancer-care costs you can donate to their GoFundMe.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6 tonight to hear directly from the couple about their story.