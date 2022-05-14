Blanco, Fogaca each score twice, Timbers rout Sporting 7-2

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco and Nathan Fogaca each scored twice in the second half and the Portland Timbers routed Sporting Kansas City 7-2 in a wild match Saturday night. Bill Tuiloma, Marvin Loria and Santiago Moreno also scored to help the Timbers (3-3-6) snap a four-match winless streak. It was the first time that Portland scored seven goals in a game. Johnny Russell and Marinos Tzionis scored for Sporting. Kansas City (2-7-3) is winless in seven games.