Herta makes all right moves to win wet, wild IndyCar GP

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta stopped an early slide, overcame two late pit stops and eventually pulled away from Simon Pagenaud on Saturday to win the wild, wacky and wet IndyCar Grand Prix. Herta beat the three-time race winner by 3.0983 seconds amid rooster tails coming from the road course. The 22-year-old California driver won for the first time this season and seventh time overall. Rain and the threat of rain forced race strategists to constantly change their plans. Nobody made better calls than Herta, who also gave Honda its first victory of the season.