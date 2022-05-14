Robert RBI hit in 9th, Chisox end Yanks’ 5-game win string

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert singled off Aroldis Chapman to drive in the winning run in the ninth inning and Chicago White Sox edged the Yankees 3-2, stopping New York’s five-game winning streak. The Yankees, with the best record in the majors, had totaled 25 runs in taking the first two games of the series. They rallied for the tying run in the ninth inning, but a baserunning mistake cost them a chance to score more. With one out in the Chicago ninth, Tim Anderson singled and Yoán Moncada walked against Chapman. Robert followed with his big hit, setting off a lively celebration on the field. Moncada homered and Dallas Keuchel threw five shutout innings for the White Sox, who have won eight of 11. New York had won 19 of 22.