Community rallies behind Desert Hot Springs resident dealing with squatter in his home

Desert Hot Springs resident John Kosareff has dealt with a man squatting in his Sky Valley Resort home for the past 18 months.

The resort community there is rallying behind the homeowner and has been willing to picket to get the squatter out.

Paul Reed, one of the residents at Sky Valley Resort, told News Channel 3 that he is the one leading the efforts to remove the squatter from Kosareff's home. The group has made signs that read "Squatters must go!"

Reed said Kosareff originally offered the man who is now squatting in the home to live in the house and do remodeling work. Reed adds that Kosareff even bought the man a truck.

However, Reed said the man has not done any remodeling work and the house looks worse than before.

The man has been asked to leave several times but continues to stay without paying rent or utilities.

Reed said Kosareff has contacted the Sheriff's Department.

